Gonzalez was selected by the Celtics with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Gonzalez played in the EuroLeague for Real Madrid last season, an impressive feat for a 19-year-old, appearing in 57 games and averaging just 10 minutes. At 6-foot-6, Gonzalez is a heady guard who plays at his own pace and uses his strong frame to get to his spots. He's a solid passer but can be a bit careless with the ball. Overall, Gonzalez's skill set should translate to the NBA, though he'll need to refine certain parts of his game before making an impact on the Celtics, who are in limbo after Jayson Tatum's (Achilles) injury.