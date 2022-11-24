Brown provided 31 points (13-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Mavericks.

Brown had an efficient shooting night and also recorded two steals, the fourth time he's done so over his last five games. He finished second on his team in scoring behind Jayson Tatum, who also turned in a stellar performance. Brown has put up 30 or more points three times so far in November over 10 matchups.