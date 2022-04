Brown delivered 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 114-107 Game 2 win.

Brown's 10 points in the fourth quarter sparked Boston's comeback win. His three steals were also part of a collective team defensive effort that held Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to 8-of-30 shooting. The series now heads to Brooklyn for two games, with Game 3 on Saturday night.