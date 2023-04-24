Brown provided 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 42 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 victory over Atlanta in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Brown scored his most points of the opening-round series and tied Jayson Tatum for the team high. It was a solid bounce-back shooting performance for the wing, who missed all four of his three-point attempts in Game 3. Over the first four playoff matchups against Atlanta, Brown has averaged 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.