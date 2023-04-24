Brown provided 31 points (12-22 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 42 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 victory over Atlanta in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Brown scored his most points of the opening-round series and tied Jayson Tatum for the team high. It was a solid bounce-back shooting performance for the wing, who missed all four of his three-point attempts in Game 3. Over the first four playoff matchups against Atlanta, Brown has averaged 23.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 37.0 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads Boston in scoring in Game 1•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not on injury report•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Full practice participant•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Sheds brace, still not practicing•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will be ready for playoffs•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Friday•