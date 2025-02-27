Brown (thigh) is questionable to play in Friday's matchup with Cleveland, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
Brown missed Wednesday's game against Detroit due to his thigh injury and is in danger of missing a second consecutive game if he is ruled out for Friday. Sam Hauser would likely start in Brown's place if he is unable to go, with Al Horford likely getting extended playing time as well.
