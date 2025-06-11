Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Undergoes surgery on knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown underwent a successful right knee arthroscopic debridement procedure Wednesday, the Celtics announced.
Brown finished the 2025 NBA Playoffs with a partially torn right meniscus, and he was having to manage the issue for several weeks. Fortunately for Brown and the Celtics, by addressing the issue now, the star forward is expected to participate in training camp without any limitations. Brown could have a ton on his plate in 2025-26 with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined.
