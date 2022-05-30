Tatum finished with 26 points (9-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 46 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 victory over the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tatum didn't have his best shooting performance and wasn't the leading scorer for Boston, but he still had a solid performance and surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth game in a row. The former Duke standout is averaging 27.0 points per game in the playoffs.