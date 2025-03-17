Now Playing

Tatum (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

As the playoffs draw closer, maintenance days could be on the table more often for Tatum. While Tatum is iffy, Jaylen Brown (knee) has already been ruled out. After Tuesday's game, the Celtics will be off until Friday against the Jazz.

