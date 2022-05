Tatum (shoulder) will be available for Monday's Game 4 against Miami.

Tatum exited Saturday's Game 3 with an apparent shoulder issue and was later diagnosed with a right cervical nerve impingement. He was initially listed as probable for Game 4, so all indications are that he'll be available for his full workload. The 24-year-old star will look to bounce back from Saturday's 10-point (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six-turnover effort as Boston aims to avoid falling behind 3-1 in the series.