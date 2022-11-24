Tatum recorded 37 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 victory over Dallas.

Tatum put up his best scoring performance since Nov. 12 against Detroit, and he also secured a season-high 13 rebounds on the way to his seventh double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. He's averaging 30.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over 18 matchups this year.