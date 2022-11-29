Tatum racked up 35 points (15-28 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 140-105 win over Charlotte.

Tatum returned with a bang Monday, helping the Celtics to yet another victory. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, Tatum has been a focal point for the team once again, positioning himself firmly in the MVP discussion. While there could be the odd rest game scattered throughout the season, managers have to be thrilled with what he has been able to do thus far, as well as what he is capable of moving forward.