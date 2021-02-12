Walker won't play Friday against the Pistons for left knee injury management.

The 30-year-old posted 21 points (5-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal during Thursday's win over the Raptors, but he'll sit out the second half of the back to back-to-back set Friday. Payton Pritchard should see increased run at the point versus Detroit. Walker should be back on the court Sunday against the Wizards.