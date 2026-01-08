Pritchard provided 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Pritchard was unable to find his groove from beyond the arc Wednesday, but he saved his night by getting to the charity stripe. The Oregon product has now registered at least one steal in eight straight games and is averaging 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.0 minutes during this stretch.