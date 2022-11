Brown posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 38 minutes in Sunday's loss against Birmingham.

Brown has been on fire of late and has established himself as Austin's go-to player on offense. He's scored at least 20 points in four games in a row and in seven of his nine appearances during the Showcase Cup, averaging a robust 21.6 points per contest.