Silva managed 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-113 win over Capital City.

Silva recorded a double-double for a second consecutive game and the fourth time this season. Across eight appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game.