Silva posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 win over Westchester.

Silva notched his third double-double of the G League campaign. Across seven appearances, the 26-year-old has averaged 14.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game.