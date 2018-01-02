Clippers' Austin Rivers: Questionable for Tuesday
Rivers (Achilles) is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Tom Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.
After sitting out Sunday, it sounded like Rivers was fully expected to play Tuesday, but apparently the team is a little less optimistic as tipoff approaches. If he's forced to sit for a second straight game, C.J. Williams, Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell could see unexpected minutes yet again.
