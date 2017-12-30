Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will not return Friday
Rivers will not return to Friday's game against the Lakers due to a right Achilles strain, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The severity of the injury is not known at this time. Rivers' night will end after he contributed 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3PT), two rebounds, and three assists across 27 minutes. Expect an update on his status once the Clippers' provide some clarity on the situation.
