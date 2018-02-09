Clippers' Austin Rivers: Will play Friday
Rivers (heel) has been cleared to play during Friday's matchup against the Pistons, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Rivers will make his return Friday after missing the past 18 games due to a heel bruise. It's unclear if he'll be on any sort of minutes restriction, though it would not be surprising if coach Doc Rivers opted to ease the guard back into action. With Rivers' back in the fold, it will be interesting to see how the minutes are dispersed between him, Milos Teodosic, Lou Williams, Avery Bradley and even the likes of Tyrone Wallace, who flashed some upside while the team was dealing with a myriad of injuries.
