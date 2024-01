Theis accumulated six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 138-111 victory over Phoenix.

Even with Mason Plumlee healthy and available, Theis continues to operate as the primary backup to Ivica Zubac. Across his last 15 appearances, Theis has averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks in 15.9 minutes per game.