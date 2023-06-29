The Clippers waived Gordon on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After being acquired by the Clippers at the trade deadline, Gordon appeared in 22 games and logged 11.0 points and 2.1 assists on 46/42/84 shooting while knocking down 2.1 three-pointers per game. Considering his hefty contract and the Clippers' tight cap situation, Gordon's release is hardly a surprise. The 33-year-old should be an attractive option for teams in need of a veteran presence who can stretch the floor and play quality defense.