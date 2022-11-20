Wall closed with five points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, 15 assists and four steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 victory over the Spurs.

Reggie Jackson has re-solidified his hold on the starting job at point guard, but with assist totals like these, Wall could give him a run for his money. He more than doubled his previous season-high in assists during Saturday's game, so while it's an aberration for Wall, superlative performances should be expected as he gets stronger and more comfortable after such a long absence.