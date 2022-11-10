Wall racked up 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 win over the Lakers.

Wall had a hard time finding the bottom of the net Wednesday, but that didn't stop him from putting up a decent overall line. The veteran point guard led the Clippers in assists in only 23 minutes, and he also tied a season high with two steals. Wall has racked up exactly six assists in five of his past six contests and has scored double-digit points in four of those games.