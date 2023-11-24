Powell (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Powell is day-to-day due to some soreness in his right groin. If he's unable to suit up Friday, Russell Westbrook could have a larger role and Amir Coffey could get a rare opportunity to step up.
