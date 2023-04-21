Powell will move into the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Suns on Thursday.
Powell will join Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Nicolas Batum and Ivica Zubac in the starting five. Not much is known about Kawhi Leonard's knee issue, but the Clippers have said that he's considered day-to-day. Powell can be expected to see heavy usage in Game 3 after playing a modest role in the opening two games of the series.
