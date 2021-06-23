Beverley will start Tuesday's Game 2 against the Suns, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Coach Ty Lue will bring Beverley and Ivica Zubac into the starting five while sending Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann to the bench. This will mark Beverley's first playoff start this season. Over his past six games, he's averaged 5.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes.
