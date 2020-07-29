Beverley (not injury related) is officially questionable for Thursday's opener against the Lakers, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Beverley is quarantining after returning to Orlando on Tuesday, and it remains unclear if he'll get out in time for Thursday's action. If he doesn't, more minutes will be available for Reggie Jackson, Rodney McGruder and Terrence Mann considering Lou Williams (not injury related) is out while quarantining.
