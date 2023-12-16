George (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
George is coming off his first missed game of the season and is in danger of missing a second. Some combination of Norman Powell, Russell Westbrook and Amir Coffey would presumably again be in line to soak up his minutes should he ultimately be unable to give it a go. More clarity on his status should come following Saturday morning's shootaround.
