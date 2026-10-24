George had 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 107-103 victory over the Knicks.

George came back to earth a bit after dropping 38 points in his season debut, but he still delivered a strong all-around performance Friday. The Celtics have their first back-to-back set of the season on tap for Monday against the Bulls and Tuesday versus the Nets, and it'll be interesting to see if the 36-year-old forward will play both ends after sitting out back-to-backs at times last year with the 76ers.