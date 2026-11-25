George closed Tuesday's 131-116 victory over the Wizards with 28 points (11-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33 minutes.

George's offensive efficiency was a welcome sight after he converted just six of his 21 field-goal attempts against Sacramento on Saturday. The veteran forward also led Boston in assists Tuesday while committing just one turnover. Having Jayson Tatum alongside him doesn't necessarily diminish George's fantasy appeal, particularly if he continues to embrace his responsibilities as a secondary playmaker. His ability to combine high-volume perimeter shooting with meaningful assist production makes him particularly valuable in category leagues, but he's also been a solid contributor in standard formats. He's averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 3.6 three-pointers made per game since the beginning of November.