George registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 125-124 overtime win over the Nets.

George delivered a well-rounded fantasy performance, contributing seven rebounds and seven assists despite struggling from three-point range, and this was a clear bounce-back effort after his 16-point output (5-14 FG) against the Bulls on Monday. His 36-minute workload and 16 field-goal attempts highlight his continued involvement in Boston's offense alongside Jayson Tatum. While his scoring may fluctuate, George's ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him a relatively stable fantasy floor. Even if his scoring numbers are inconsistent, and considering he's not likely to repeat the 38-point performance he had in the opener, it's worth noting that George has established himself as a reliable, consistent scoring weapon for Boston with at least 15 points in each of his four appearances so far.