George produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 125-111 win over Chicago.

George came out hot with eight points in the first quarter, and he ended the game a distant third on the Celtics in scoring behind Payton Pritchard (30 points) and Jayson Tatum (26 points). George also led the Celtics in assists, and Friday's game was the fourth time that the veteran forward has logged at least two steals. He has fit in seamlessly into head coach Joe Mazzulla's gameplan early on, and George is averaging 21.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.4 steals over 30.4 minutes per game this season.