Clippers' Paul George: Return date still unclear
It remains unclear whether George (shoulder) will be available to begin the regular season, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
George underwent surgery on both shoulders during the offseason, and while his camp is yet to comment on his recovery, it's being speculated that the forward could end up missing time to begin the year. Buha notes that, in his opinion, the best-case scenario is still that George is ready for opening night (Oct. 22), but it's entirely possible that his recovery drags into the month of November. With their eyes on a title, the Clippers won't push George to return before he's 100 percent healthy, so it does seem rather likely that he could be limited through the first few weeks of the regular season.
