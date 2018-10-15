Darrell Arthur: Waived by Suns
Arthur was waived by the Suns on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This was the expectation all along when the Suns acquired Arthur back in July, but the team decided to keep him around through training camp and the preseason. The veteran will now become a free agent and look to catch on with another team in need of frontcourt depth.
