Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Picks up player option

Arthur exercised his $7.4 million player option for the 2018-19 season Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Given that Arthur's market value as a free agent this offseason would likely be close to the minimum, picking up the player option was a no brainer for the 30-year-old. Arthur appeared in just 19 games this season, averaging 2.8 points per game, and he'll likely find himself out of the rotation once again in 2018-19. However, given that Arthur is now an expiring contract, he could be used in a potential trade as salary filler.