Nets' Darrell Arthur: Heading to Brooklyn
Arthur was traded to the Nets on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Arthur was part of a package sent over to Brooklyn along with Kenneth Faried and future draft picks as a salary cap dump. Arthur, 30, played sparingly in 2017 with an average of just 7.4 minutes per game with the Nuggets. He may have a chance at increased minutes with the Nets, but there's also a chance he's not with the club for long.
