Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Will play Monday
Arthur (undisclosed) will be available to play Monday against the Hornets, Gina Mizell of The Denver Post reports.
Arthur has seen an increase in playing time following Mason Plumlee's injury, however he's averaging just 11.3 minutes in the past three games. Arthur has yet to see 20 minutes in a game this season, meaning he likely won't see enough time to provide much fantasy value Monday.
