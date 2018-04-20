Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Miserable season
Arthur tallied 2.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists over 19 games played with the Nuggets in 2017-18.
The 29-year-old found himself out of the Nuggets' rotation early on this season and it was one of the reasons why his totals drastically declined. Arthur also shot a career worst 66.7 percent from the free-throw line as well as attempting only 2.5 shots per game. The former Kansas standout has a player option for the 2018-19 season of about $7.5 million and it figures that Arthur will opt in given his miserably production this season.
