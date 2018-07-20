Suns' Darrell Arthur: Traded to Phoenix, likely to be waived

The Nets traded Arthur to the Suns on Friday in exchange for Jared Dudley and a 2021 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Phoenix is expected to buy out the remainder of Arthur's contract in the coming days.

After now being traded twice in the last week, it looks like Arthur is going to have his choice of team in unrestricted free agency. The bad news for Arthur is that he's coming off his least productive NBA season to date after being hampered with injuries and struggling to find minutes off the Nuggets' bench when healthy. The 30-year-old has played just 60 total games over the last two seasons.