Suns' Darrell Arthur: Traded to Phoenix, likely to be waived
The Nets traded Arthur to the Suns on Friday in exchange for Jared Dudley and a 2021 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Phoenix is expected to buy out the remainder of Arthur's contract in the coming days.
After now being traded twice in the last week, it looks like Arthur is going to have his choice of team in unrestricted free agency. The bad news for Arthur is that he's coming off his least productive NBA season to date after being hampered with injuries and struggling to find minutes off the Nuggets' bench when healthy. The 30-year-old has played just 60 total games over the last two seasons.
More News
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...