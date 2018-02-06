Nuggets' Darrell Arthur: Scores 10 points in Monday's win

Arthur had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 14 minutes during Monday's 121-104 win over the Hornets.

Arthur matched his season high in scoring while swiping a season high in steals. This was just his 11th appearance of 2017-18, but Mason Plumlee (calf) may miss the next couple weeks. As a result, Arthur will likely have a chance to contribute in the immediate future and prove he belongs a more regular role going forward.