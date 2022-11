Cacok totaled 40 points (16-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over the Gold.

Cacok scored in double figures for a fourth consecutive game Friday, and he's posted three double-doubles over that stretch. He's now averaging 16.1 points and 8.8 rebounds in 39.4 minutes per game this season.