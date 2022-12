Brown tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds over 25 minutes Sunday versus Maine.

Brown's output Sunday aligns with his season averages, though he's seen a downturn in his shooting volume of late, attempting single-digit shots in five straight games. He worked efficiently with his attempts Sunday, and the showing could afford him a bit more playing time in the coming tilts.