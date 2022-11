Brown racked up 23 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 33 minutes Tuesday versus the Swarm.

Brown finished the night with a game-best plus-25 rating and posted his best outing of the season from beyond the arc, knocking down 62.5 percent of his attempts. After Tuesday's outing, Brown is averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from deep.