Brown logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during the 905's 105-99 win against Motor City on Thursday.

Brown is expected to be a regular part of the 905's starting lineup now that Saben Lee, who signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns, is rostered elsewhere. Brown has averages of 8.3 points and 1.8 three-pointers across his last five games.