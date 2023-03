Brown logged 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during the 905's 129-114 win against Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Once again, Brown continues to be omitted from the 905's starting frontcourt. But occasionally, the substitute will go off in terms of scoring, which he did Feb. 12 and again March 4.