Brown logged 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one steal across 30 minutes during the 905's 124-123 win over Westchester on Sunday.

Unfortunately for Brown, he has not been part of the 905's starting frontcourt at all since the departure of Saben Lee. Despite being less preferred than options like Jeff Dowtin and David Johnson, his latest log indicates he will occasionally have the opportunity to be an excellent scorer.