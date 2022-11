York tallied 32 points (10-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 143-101 win over the Charge.

York was lights out en route to his fourth 30-plus point game with the Mad Ants this season. Across six appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 27.7 points while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three.