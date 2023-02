Golden had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds and 11 assists in 34 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Golden had a down night in terms of scoring, but he made up for it with his impact on the glass and as a passer. He nearly secured a triple-double in the 123-107 loss, reaching 11 assists for the second time in 16 regular-season contests.