Golden had 31 points (13-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes Wednesday against Greensboro.

Golden did it all in Wednesday's 112-108 loss, leading his team in points, rebounds, assists and minutes. He's put together strong numbers through 15 regular-season matchups, averaging 19.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 36.2 minutes.