Hawks' John Collins: Doubtful for Thursday's game
Collins is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It is unclear if Collins will be on any sort of restrictions if he does manage to take the court on Thursday, although it is still unlikely he plays. The second-year big man has missed the entirety of the season with left ankle inflammation but appears to be nearing a return at some point within the next week. If he's unable to go on Thursday, his net opportunity would be Saturday against the Clippers.
